e-Headlines

Lakeshore Technical College expands child care center

NBC26

About 10 percent of the Wisconsin college’s 2,800 students have elementary-aged children.

East Bay community college district to go online-only for entire school year

Mercury News

In California, the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District has decided to have online-classes only for the entire school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commentary: Community colleges: Ready for the workforce challenges ahead

Logan Daily News

As Ohio’s leading training partner for employers, and as the state’s longest-running group of online education providers, Ohio’s community colleges will continue to be an indispensable part of not only TechCred and efforts to fill our state’s skills gap, but in rebounding from the post-pandemic economic downturn itself.

After years of rapid growth, CWI faces an enrollment drop

Idaho Ed News

Fall enrollment is trending downward at the Nampa-based College of Western Idaho. But the numbers could have been much worse. CWI is looking at a 2 percent decrease, compared to initial forecasts of a 15 percent drop.