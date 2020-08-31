e-Headlines

Is it safe to go to college? Health experts weigh in

CNN

Community colleges are opening for the fall semester in various ways – some are offering in-person classes with social distancing and sanitization procedures, others are online, and some are doing a hybrid version, notes Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges.

Lakeland Community College offers ‘learning concierge’ for remote students

Cleveland.com

The Ohio college is offering a “learning concierge” for students taking classes remotely, who will answer questions about the nuances of online learning.

Greater Boston’s community colleges confront an atypical semester

WBUR

How will community college students, who are often working while attending school, and may be low-income or represent populations who have suffered disproportionate impact from the coronavirus pandemic, manage this fall?

Illinois Community College Board subsidizes high school equivalency testing costs to help struggling Illinoisans

RiverBender.com

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create professional hardships for thousands of Illinoisans, the Illinois Community College Board is making it easier for state residents to earn their high school equivalency by announcing grant funding that will significantly reduce the cost of those exams.

Higher ed’s most successful failure

Washington Monthly

Why a proven reform to boost community college graduation rates can’t get traction.

Hands-on learning continues in the age of social distancing

New Hampshire Union Leader

Some pandemic-related measures include a closed cafeteria, a parking-lot drive up for daily temperature checks and questionnaires, and a limit of one person in a restroom at a time. (A user hits a light which declares the bathroom occupied.)