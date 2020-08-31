e-Headlines

Community colleges start academic year with mostly virtual classes

Daily Herald

In the Chicago area, more than 80 percent of students at suburban community colleges began the fall semester last week in virtual classes, while a limited number of students returned to campuses for in-person instruction for courses requiring a more hands-on approach, mostly for lab work or career certification programs.

Enrollment down, student sense of safety up at area community colleges

rrstar.com

In Illinois, community colleges are reporting enrollment declines for fall 2020 but are quick to note that the drop isn’t nearly as bad as it was a few months ago, and that there are small signs of growth within the overall numbers.

Fresno-area community colleges likely to remain online in spring

The Sun

Community colleges in the Fresno area in California will continue online distance learning in the spring, an early – and surprising – departure from other higher education institutions in the region.

New Minnesota college presidents prepare for an unprecedented fall semester

Star Tribune

Rolando García had yet to meet most of the students enrolled in North Hennepin Community College this fall, so the new college president loaded nearly a dozen “welcome bags” into his Kia Optima on a recent Wednesday and set out on a delivery route.

New Jersey community colleges face 31% cut in state operating aid

New Jersey 101.5

County colleges in New Jersey face a 31-percent cut in state operating support in the coming fiscal year.