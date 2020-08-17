e-Headlines

Austin Community College to offer Google apprenticeship

Patch

The program offers apprentices a unique opportunity to receive training and employment from one of the world’s leading tech companies.

San Diego Community College students return to virtual instruction for fall semester

NBC San Diego

Thousands of community college students in San Diego will have their first day of school Monday via distance learning due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Out-of-state student-athletes at Luna Community College find new housing during pandemic

KRQE

Some student-athletes at a northern New Mexico college have a last-minute change of plans for housing this year due to the pandemic.

Maine’s Community College System to help students get connected for online learning

Main Public Radio

Maine’s Community College System is promising to help equip some students with computers and, in some cases, internet connectivity.