e-Headlines

Community colleges see opening in changed higher ed world

State House News Service

A summertime advertisement from Cape Cod Community College makes its case in plain financial terms: One course at the school will cost $670 during the upcoming pandemic-affected semester, compared to more than $2,000 at many four-year colleges.

Editorial: As job opportunities shift, Virginia’s community colleges are able to adapt

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Virginia’s community colleges and their employment partners deserve credit. They are juggling historic changes in instructional settings and shifts in the workplace, all while staying committed to that key mission: helping Virginians land living-wage jobs.

Pennsylvania community colleges hope remote learning, fast degree programs will entice students amid pandemic

WITF

Pennsylvania college students are grappling with how to continue to work toward their degrees amid COVID-19. But the head of a community colleges advocacy group is arguing those institutions are a viable option this fall as the coronavirus plagues the commonwealth.

Community college registration numbers fall as classes start

Alabama Daily News

Alabama community colleges are seeing a drop in fall student registration by as much as 29 percent as most campuses will be starting classes virtually and in-person Monday.

Northwest State Community College reports bump in fall enrollment

WTOL

An increase in first-time students helped the Ohio college reach its fall enrollment goal early.