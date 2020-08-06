e-Headlines

United Group evicts HVCC students to make room for RPI tenants

Times Union (subscription required)

Hudson Valley Community College students were booted from their campus apartments with little notice to make way for students from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, which is “de-densifying” its campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community colleges may draw more students this fall as parents balk at paying high tuition for remote learning

Chicago Tribune

Local two-year colleges could become more appealing to families who don’t want to pay top-dollar tuition for virtual instruction. Very few universities are discounting the cost of attendance despite offering most classes online.

New program at Iowa college introduces people to construction trades

KCRG

A new program at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo is giving young people a chance to find a career path in the skilled trades. The pre-apprenticeship program is called “We Build Waterloo.”

Kentucky utilities, community colleges team up for jobs program

Transmission & Distribution World

Students placed in lineman jobs across Kentucky and all over the United States.

Skokie partners with Oakton Community College on community beehives

Pioneer Press

A recent agreement between the village of Skokie, Illinois, and Oakton Community College is set to establish a community collection of beehives, also knows as an apiary, on the college’s campus starting next spring.