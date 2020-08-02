e-Headlines

Michigan’s community colleges offering 4,500 online classes

DBusiness

If a college doesn’t have the online course a student needs, he or she may be able to access it through the Michigan Community College Association’s Michigan Colleges Online, which provides community college students with access to online courses, regardless of what college in which they are enrolled.

Legislative task force recommends payments to University of Wyoming, community college students

Casper Star Tribune

A legislative task force recommended Friday that University of Wyoming students receive a $6,500 payment and community college students receive money to offset the cost of attendance in a bid to boost enrollment at Wyoming’s higher education institutions.

A less costly way to a four-year degree: Go to community college first

Philadelphia Inquirer

Brittany Halbsgut, 31, is on target to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in organizational studies from the University of Pennsylvania in December, and she said she’s doing it debt-free. That’s in part because she worked full-time while attending school and took seven years to get her degree, but it’s also because she spent the first half at Community College of Philadelphia, which costs much less.

Community college a wallet-friendly option during COVID-19 crisis

Eagle Tribune

Evan Laplante finished out his freshman spring semester at the University of Maine Orono and then transferred for the fall to Northern Essex Community Colleges to save money.

Pennsylvania college launches new diversity fund

Local21News.com

The board of directors of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, will give $200,000 to the fund for each of the next five years.

Sinclair to help launch U.S. Naval Community College

Dayton Business Journal (subscription required)

The Dayton, Ohio, college is part of a $147 million contract that will provide educational services and help establish the newly formed U.S. Naval Community College.