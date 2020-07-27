e-Headlines

Will free SUNY tuition be cut this fall? New York offers ominous warning

Genesee Country Express

The state agency that administers the Excelsior Scholarship program has yet to begin to process new applications for the program for the fall semester, citing the state’s $13 billion budget gap due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is what’s in the Senate GOP’s $1 trillion ‘Heals Act’ package

Washington Post

The bill includes a five-year liability shield aimed at preventing businesses, universities, schools and hospitals from being sued over coronavirus-related damages.

Firefighters can receive $1,500 per semester toward New Jersey college

Central Record

Certified firefighters can earn up to $1,500 per semester at Rowan College at Burlington County under a new program launched by the college and the Moorestown Fire Department.

Michigan college gives extra time to pay tuition

Fox 47 News

Students at Grand Rapids Community College have an extra week to pay tuition this year. The move recognizes the financial challenges students face because of the pandemic.