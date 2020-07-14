e-Headlines

Urgent deadline approaches for international college students fighting to stay in U.S.

Los Angeles Times

Two separate lawsuits by the University of California and state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra with California State University and California Community Colleges have put the nation’s premier public research university and the two largest public higher education systems behind the effort to stop the federal order.

Most colleges plan to save funding restored by state

Arkansas Democrat Gazette

Arkansas State University System’s university and five community colleges will place all of their restored state funding in reserves.

Drop in Virginia jail’s expenses creates way to pay community college tuition

NBC Washington

Closing courts in Tazewell County because of the pandemic has created a way to pay the tuition for county students at Southwest Virginia Community College for the rest of this year.

Charlottesville sheriff joins task force to examine criminal justice programs at Virginia Community Colleges

WVIR

With calls for police reform echoing nationwide the Virginia Community College System has created a task force to take a look at how it trains the next generation of law enforcement officers.

Intel, Maricopa Community Colleges launch first AI degree program

KJZZ

Students will learn data collection, AI model training, coding and explore AI technology’s societal impact. Intel will provide mentors and summer internships.