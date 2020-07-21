AACC news & notes

News & social media

In case you missed it: AACC honors select leaders

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) last week honored the recipients of its 2020 Leadership Award and the Harry S. Truman Award, as well as an award for leadership in diversity presented by Diverse Issues magazine.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC member colleges on the association’s website. The CC Spotlight also now highlights promising practices at member colleges related to the pandemic. Get your college in the spotlight.

New resources on undergraduate research experiences

AACC has released four Stakeholder Engagement One-Pagers coming out of the Community College Undergraduate Research Experience (URE) Summit, which was held last fall. In April, AACC released the Community College URE Summit Proceedings Report. In response to suggestions from URE Summit participants, AACC also has developed the one-pagers targeted to faculty, administrators, students and partners. The documents are designed to assist stakeholders in their discussion, consideration and implementation of undergraduate research experiences at community colleges.

Opportunities from other organizations

A reminder to apply for DOL grant funding

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the Strengthening Community College Training Grants (SCCTG) program that will award $40 million to community college-led partnerships to expand their training capacity. Applications are due by October 8.

Fulbright Scholarships

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is actively recruiting for the 2021-2022 academic year. The program offers more than 800 grants to over 130 countries annually. A complete list of opportunities can be found in the Catalog of Awards. The deadline to apply is September 15.