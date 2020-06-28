This week’s poll: Plans for fall athletics

Does your community college plan to have fall athletics?

No, it is canceling all athletics for the fall.

Yes, it plans to make no changes for fall sports, aside from adding safety protocols.

Yes, but because of health concerns over the pandemic, it will be an altered program, such as shorter seasons and changes to playoffs.

Yes, but it will run an altered program (such as nixing certain sports for the fall) due mainly to budgetary issues resulting from the pandemic. View Results