e-Headlines

Calhoun Community College to forward concerns over school’s name to state chancellor

AL.com

Calhoun Community College in north Alabama said it received concerns over the school’s name as a monument of its namesake, former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun, was removed in South Carolina over Calhoun’s ties to slavery.

East Bay college district cuts ties with sheriff’s department

Mercury News

The Peralta Community College District is ending its contract with Alameda County sheriff’s deputies to patrol the campuses.

Students choose community colleges as universities head online

Fox 8

“We are beginning to end the community college stigma,” said Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Tech County Community College. “People are recognizing that for many students, community colleges should be a first choice instead of a last resort.”