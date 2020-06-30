Newsmakers

New CEOs

Cliff Davis has been appointed president of the Richwood Valley campus of Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) in Missouri. He served OTC as president of the Table Rock campus and vice chancellor for the OTC system from 2014 to 2020. Prior to that, Davis was the college’s vice chancellor for advancement, student affairs and strategic planning, and also executive director of the OTC Foundation. Before OTC, Davis worked in student affairs and governmental relations at Missouri State University. He also was the vice president of community development and director of Leadership Springfield for the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

Robert Griffith has been named president of the Table Rock campus of Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) in Missouri. His tenure at OTC began 13 years ago as coordinator of the college’s extension center in Branson, Missouri. As the outpost expanded into a full-service campus, Griffith’s roles and responsibilities grew as well. Most recently, he was dean of academic and student affairs. Griffith also taught as an adjunct English and communications instructor at OTC, Missouri State University and the University of Arkansas.

Christine Mangino will be the sixth president of Queensborough Community College in New York, effective August 17. She is currently provost and vice president at Hostos Community College in the Bronx. Under her leadership, Hostos has doubled its three-year graduation rates, expanded the college’s online course offerings, and increased the number of students participating in service learning, where class assignments and projects take students into the community and encourage civic engagement. Mangino also increased Hostos’ faculty diversity and female representation, and collaborated with colleagues to incorporate cultural competencies within the curriculum. Prior to Hostos, Mangino taught in private and public schools in the New York area.

Anthony E. Munroe will serve as president of Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York, effective October 1. Since 2017, he has served as president of Essex County College in New Jersey, and previously was president of Malcolm X College in Chicago. His extensive experience includes serving as associate vice president of health systems affairs at Ross University School of Medicine in New Jersey, and as president of Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago. Munroe was also executive director of Family Health Services in the New York City Department of Health. He currently serves on the Commission on Student Success with the American Association of Community Colleges, and was recently named a winner of the 2020 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Paragon Award for New Presidents.

Appointments

Jan L. Clayton is now vice president for student development services at Tarrant County College’s Northwest Campus in Fort Worth, Texas. Previously, he was senior presidential fellow at Tulsa Community College and the senior student affairs officer.

Allison Fitzpatrick will join Northampton Community College (NCC) in Pennsylvania as the new vice president for the college’s Monroe Campus on July 13. She comes from Brookdale Community College in New Jersey, where she was interim dean of regional locations. Prior to that, she was director of Brookdale’s Wall Campus.

Grant Hodges has been named executive director of community and government relations and marketing at NorthWest Arkansas Community College, beginning July 13. He is serving his third term in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Jennifer Abel Kovitz is director of communications at Central Oregon Community College. She previously was associate publisher and vice president of sales and marketing at Catapult, a book publishing group.

Heidi McLean will serve as the new director of the medical assisting program for Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee. Previously, McLean was the medical office administration and medical assisting instructor at Fortis College in Georgia.