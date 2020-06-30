e-Headlines

Community colleges, businesses partner to get Virginians back to work

Virginia Business

The Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready) announced Monday a program that will provide stipends for unemployed Virginians to attend community college programs in an effort to find new industry jobs and overcome coronavirus-related economic hardships.

Commentary: Community college students are disproportionately struggling right now

Business Insider

As one of their professors, here’s my advice for faculty on how to best help them.

Kennebec Valley Community College offers free CNA training

CentralMaine.com

Kennebec Valley Community College is offering certified nursing assistant training at no cost to 12 Maine residents.