e-Headlines

Calbright College survives in new California state budget agreement

EdSource

The president of online community college says it will remain in place to help in economic recovery.

Amid pandemic, Massachusetts community colleges, state universities face financial challenge

Boston Globe

More than half a dozen Massachusetts community colleges and state universities could rapidly burn through their cash in the worst-case financial scenario for the next academic year, leaving them on shaky footing.

Tidewater Community College campus in Chesapeake closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Virginian-Pilot

Employees started transitioning back to working at the campus on June 11, but most employees are still teleworking. The campus remains closed to students and the public.

Workforce academies elevate dual enrollment at one community college

Education Dive

South Texas College enrolls the most high school students statewide, with a few hundred in programs that prepare them for jobs in the high-poverty region’s changing economy.