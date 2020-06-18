e-Headlines

Supreme Court blocks Trump’s bid to end DACA, a win for undocumented ‘dreamers’

Washington Post

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the program protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, a reprieve for nearly 650,000 recipients known as “dreamers.”

Free community college is coming to Connecticut this fall

Hartford Courant

The Board of Regents for Higher Education on Thursday approved one-time funding of $3 million to pay for a plan that will offer free community college tuition to eligible students for the fall 2020 semester. After that, new support would be needed to keep the program going.

Community colleges aim to close racial-equity gap in postsecondary degrees

Public News Service

Colorado’s community colleges have launched a new program designed to help more students complete a bachelor’s degree, and reduce a significant racial equity gap in Colorado’s education system.

Luzerne County Community College collects gently used graduation gowns for front line workers

WNEP

Have an old graduation gown hanging around? The Pennsylvania college is participating in a nationwide project aimed at supporting healthcare workers during the pandemic.