e-Headlines

What it takes for community colleges to stay flexible during COVID-19

Northern Public Radio

Two-year colleges like Waubonsee Community College are prepared to scale up if they need to and meet any technology gaps students coming in might have.

Commentary: Understanding and connecting to students to increase degree attainment: The power of community college stories

EdNC

Student stories demonstrate that the difference between success or failure of a student can be a single interaction.

Community Colleges of Spokane preparing for ‘largest budget cut’ in its history

KLXY

The Washington state college has been told by state officials to prepare a 15 percent reduction in its state budget allocation. This is due to the loss of state tax revenue as a result of COVID-19.

Pandemic forces budget cuts at Walla Walla Community College

Union-Bulletin

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Walla Walla Community College to shave an additional $3.1 million off its budget for the 2020-21 school year.

Lansing Community College’s campus radio station to go off air

WILX

The Michigan college’s station, which went off the air when the campus closed due to the pandemic, has been defunded due to budget challenges.

Summer enrollment spikes at Meridian Community College

WTOK

The Mississippi college is experiencing a 90 percent increase in summer enrollment as more than 1,900 students have enrolled in summer learning.

Pros, legendary coaches highlight Mercer County Community College’s inaugural athletic Hall of Fame class

NJ.com

The inaugural class of the Mercer County Community College Athletics Hall of Fame features three national championship teams, two Major League Baseball players, and a legendary basketball coach among its 18 inductees.