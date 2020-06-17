e-Headlines

Columbus State Community College to remove Christopher Columbus statue

WCMH

The community college in Columbus, Ohio, plans to take down the statue of Christopher Columbus on its downtown campus.

State OKs 3 new community college-to-university transfer degrees

KTVZ

The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission announced this week the approval of three new statewide major-specific transfer degrees designed to simplify and clarify the transfer process for students who plan to transfer from Oregon’s 17 community colleges to Oregon’s seven public universities.

Grand Rapids Community College to waive online course fees next school year

mLive.com

Students enrolled in distance classes for the 2020-2021 academic year will save $16 per contact hour, or about $50 for a three-credit class.

Metropolitan Community College launches new academy

Fremont Tribune

Metropolitan Community College will launch the Lean Six Sigma Academy this fall, giving area professionals another option to develop skills in a part-time training format.