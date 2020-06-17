DataPoints: Tuition and fees

Community colleges continue to offer the lowest average tuition and fees compared to all other sectors of higher education.

For the 2019-20 academic year, average annual tuition and fees at community colleges was $3,730, compared to $10,440 average annual tuition and fees at public four-year institutions.

The relatively low price of attendance at community colleges provides access to postsecondary education to many low-income individuals who attend community colleges in their local communities. In the COVID-19 environment, lower tuition at community colleges may be particularly appealing to students who would otherwise take classes online at a four-year institution and for displaced workers looking for a cost-effective way to up-skill in order to re-enter the job market.

Kent Phillippe is associate vice president for research and student success at the American Association of Community Colleges. Rahel Tekle is an AACC research associate. Matthew Dembicki is the association's director of publications.