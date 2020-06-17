DataPoints: Tuition and fees

Community colleges continue to offer the lowest average tuition and fees compared to all other sectors of higher education.

For the 2019-20 academic year, average annual tuition and fees at community colleges was $3,730, compared to $10,440 average annual tuition and fees at public four-year institutions.

The relatively low price of attendance at community colleges provides access to postsecondary education to many low-income individuals who attend community colleges in their local communities. In the COVID-19 environment, lower tuition at community colleges may be particularly appealing to students who would otherwise take classes online at a four-year institution and for displaced workers looking for a cost-effective way to up-skill in order to re-enter the job market.