e-Headlines

Community college chief wants police training changes

CalMatters

California’s extensive community college system is responsible for helping train a huge number of the state’s police officers. Eloy Ortiz Oakley, the system’s chancellor, wants to change the curriculum to help fight racism.

In North Carolina, state Senate lawmakers advance enrollment growth funding for community colleges

EdNC

Many people are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the bill passed this week by the Senate appropriations committee is essential to helping community colleges, which are responsible for training much of the state’s workforce, according to the Republican chair of the committee.

California community colleges could see huge change in athletic schedule

San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The process of getting athletics underway at junior colleges throughout California is starting to take shape. If last week’s California Community College Athletic Association’s board of directors meeting was any indication, it’s not going be straightforward.

Ventura County community college chancellor shares 12-point plan for virtual fall semester

VCStar.com

As the coronavirus pandemic threatens to persist, Chancellor Greg Gillespie shared a 12-point “operational framework” for continued distance learning with district managers, faculty and staff.