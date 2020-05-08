Newsmakers

New CEO

Willie E. Smith is now chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) in Louisiana after serving as interim chancellor since July 2019. Smith has worked in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and its member colleges for the past 18 years. He previously was vice president for training and business partnerships for the system. Smith also held the roles of director of manufacturing and extension partnerships of Louisiana; acting vice chancellor of workforce solutions for BRCC; CEO for South Central Louisiana Technical College; and vice president of academics and workforce solutions at South Louisiana Community College.

Interim president

Beth Young has transitioned from acting to interim president at Rock Valley College (RVC) in Illinois. She has served as the college’s chief operating officer since December 2019, a position she still holds, and previously was chief financial officer for RVC. Prior to RVC, Young was dean of business affairs at Kishwaukee College.

CEO retirement

Everette Freeman, who has served as president of the Community College of Denver (CCD) since 2013, has announced his plans to retire on December 31. He previously was president of Albany State University in Georgia and prior to that senior vice president and provost at the University of Indianapolis. In addition, Freeman has served as executive assistant to the president at Tennessee State University in Nashville, and dean of continuing education and associate professor of economics at Jackson State University in Mississippi. CCD has benefitted greatly under Freeman’s presidency, receiving several multi-million dollar grants for STEM, business, healthcare and various technical training programs. Other notable highlights include:

Re-envisioning education and college navigation through guided pathways, industry partnerships and transfer programs with universities.

Putting into practice or revamping a half dozen support programs to increase student retention and degree completion; most recently, transforming academic advising.

Empowering students to recognize their voice, their story, their passions and goals.

Implementing effective systems for shared governance across the institution.

Freeman’s efforts are recognized both regionally and nationally for establishing innovative programs that support student success and for creating strong partnerships with the city of Denver and its business community.

“Dr. Freeman has been a great friend to me personally and a phenomenal partner to the city during his years of service at CCD, especially through his leadership in bridging Denver’s civic and business communities together with the college,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “His thoughtful collaboration and keen insights have paved the way for strategic relationships that have allowed the institution to thrive alongside our community.”

Appointment

Rachael Garcia Thompson will become head of the business program at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Virginia. She has served as executive director of the college’s educational foundation and director of institutional advancement since 2014.