Higher ed groups launch Dreamers website

Fifteen higher education organizations, including the American Association of Community Colleges, have joined together to launch the Remember the Dreamers website under the leadership of the American Council on Education.

The site is the latest iteration of the sponsoring organizations’ longstanding advocacy in support of legislation to provide Dreamers with a path to citizenship.

The immediate impetus for the site is the forthcoming Supreme Court decision in litigation challenging the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Three courts issued injunctions preventing the administration from moving forward with its plans, allowing current DACA recipients to renew their status.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule by the end of its term on June 30. Should the court rule in the administration’s favor and allow it to end the DACA program, the Dreamer issue will be back on Congress’s front burner.

The Remember the Dreamers site provides Dreamer stories, a wealth of resources to learn more about the various issues facing Dreamer students, key facts and a tool for people to write their congressional representatives demanding action. Community college students, faculty and staff are encouraged to visit the website to use its resources.

Though it was in development before the pandemic’s onset, the site includes resources on the particular challenges Dreamers are facing during this time.