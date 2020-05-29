e-Headlines

‘Somehow we make it work’: How Washington’s community college students are navigating the pandemic

SeattlePI.com

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, challenges community college students face have only been exacerbated.

Schools struggle to keep out-of-class students connected during COVID-19 crisis

KOMO News

At campuses like Pierce College, administrators have extended the WiFi into campus parking lots. Other colleges dismantled equipment in their own computer labs in order to loan them out to students or partnered with local businesses to make online access easier.

‘Cautiously optimistic but realistically pessimistic’: Georgia colleges prepare for unknowns of fall semester

OnlineAthens.com

Schools like Athens Technical College typically see enrollments rise during economic downturns, but as unemployment reaches unprecedented heights in Georgia, this time feels different, said ATC President Andrea Daniel.

Kansas public higher education absorbs $90 million financial impact from COVID-19

Morning Sun

Kansas’ system of public higher education took a $90.7 million financial hit in the current fiscal year from the spread of COVID-19 that in March abruptly transformed operation of universities and the community and technical colleges.