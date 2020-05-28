e-headlines

Community colleges trying to help students who are losing jobs, childcare

Texas Tribune

For Texas community college students, the pandemic upended delicate balances of work, family and financial survival. Schools are tapping into emergency funds and trying to connect students with needed services.

How lottery money for disks and video tapes could help California’s community colleges

CALMatters

California’s community colleges may be more than $1 billion dollars poorer next year, but $81 million that could save some classes from being cut are locked up in antiquated legal language, preventing colleges from tapping into desperately needed funds.

Higher education finance and the fall semester

Kelchen on Education (blog)

Colleges are in a very tough spot right now, as they have to do their best to secure their own financial health while also keeping their students, employees, and local community reasonably safe.