e-Headlines

State board votes to freeze tuition for Virginia’s community colleges
The decision means tuition will remain at the current rate of $154 per credit hour, which the board says is around one-third of the comparable cost of attending a public four-year university in Virginia. It’s the second year in a row the board has voted to freeze tuition and fees for the coming fall.

Editorial: VCCS is sending the right educational message
With dollars tight to come by for families and universities, the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) is sending the right educational message. Earlier this month, VCCS launched CollegeAnywhereVA.org, a window into the 10,000-plus online courses offered through our 23 community colleges.

COVID-19 is driving students away from community college – maybe forever, says Bunker Hill president
Contrary to the common rejoinder that “we’re all in this together” in the era of COVID-19, Pam Eddinger doesn’t see the “equal opportunity” impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Not for her students.

Community college waives student fee, reduces cost of summer semester
North Carolina’s Pitt Community College will refund student activity fees for the summer semester.

