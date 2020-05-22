e-Headlines

State board votes to freeze tuition for Virginia’s community colleges

WHSV

The decision means tuition will remain at the current rate of $154 per credit hour, which the board says is around one-third of the comparable cost of attending a public four-year university in Virginia. It’s the second year in a row the board has voted to freeze tuition and fees for the coming fall.

Editorial: VCCS is sending the right educational message

Richmond Times-Dispatch

With dollars tight to come by for families and universities, the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) is sending the right educational message. Earlier this month, VCCS launched CollegeAnywhereVA.org, a window into the 10,000-plus online courses offered through our 23 community colleges.

COVID-19 is driving students away from community college – maybe forever, says Bunker Hill president

Boston.com

Contrary to the common rejoinder that “we’re all in this together” in the era of COVID-19, Pam Eddinger doesn’t see the “equal opportunity” impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Not for her students.

Community college waives student fee, reduces cost of summer semester

WCTI-12

North Carolina’s Pitt Community College will refund student activity fees for the summer semester.