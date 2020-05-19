e-Headlines

Maricopa Community Colleges unveils plan to reopen slowly. Here’s how it will work

AZCentral.com

Officials at the Arizona college district have set a target date of June 15 to hold select career and technical education classes in person. The plan would have most students and staff continue to work remotely through the summer.

Fall classes will be mostly online at Harper College as other schools mull how to re-open

Chicago Tribune

While officials at the Illinois college said they expect the campus to remain mostly closed in fall, they are planning to open only labs (pending state guidance) and its testing center for pre-scheduled appointments.

Community colleges offer free classes for Hawaii’s new high schools grads

MauiNow.com

The University of Hawaii Community Colleges are offering free, online Next Step: Career Exploration classes to Hawaii’s class of 2020 public high school graduates.

Maine’s community colleges offer free summer courses for high school class of 2020

WGME

Maine students who graduated in the 2019-2020 school year are invited to apply for free online courses, according to the Maine Community College System.

Commentary: The evolving role of community college

Chattanooga Times Free Press

As a former community college adviser, Chattanooga State Community College President Rebecca Ashford knows the important role that community colleges play for students who want to transfer to a university as juniors, with all the prerequisites for their bachelor’s degrees taken at a fraction of the price, reducing the need to take on student loans.

Commentary: Amid this pandemic, North Carolina’s 58 community colleges provide hope

EdNC

We are seeing the entrepreneurial spirit alive and vibrant in the community colleges as educators and administrators work out new ways to keep the workforce pipeline moving.