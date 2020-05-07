e-Headlines

State expanding food benefits for 90,000 career and technical college students
Oakland Press
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced this week a change that would allow 90,000 students enrolled in career and technical education colleges to be eligible for food assistance benefits.

New bill would give essential workers $25K for tuition, student loans
Yahoo Finance
A new House bill introduced this week would give essential workers $25,000 in student debt relief — or for college tuition or costs of a workforce development or continuing education program.

Community colleges see increased interest as students consider fall options
NBC Connecticut
With continued online learning being a possibility, families could be considering more cost-effective options.

