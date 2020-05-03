e-Headlines

Colleges serving Hispanic students take on urgent role as bridge to ‘post-pandemic future’

NBC News

El Paso Community College President William Serrata is working against the clock to convince both new and current Latino students to enroll in the fall despite coronavirus-related uncertainties. Otherwise, they may be less likely to earn a degree.

How community colleges are contending with COVID-19

NBC Boston

The transition to remote learning has been hard on community colleges, which don’t have the resources of other colleges and universities.

Waco colleges prepare for limited return of students

Waco Tribune-Herald

Some McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College students will return to their campuses in upcoming weeks as school administrators work to accommodate hands-on training requirements with new coronavirus control measures of social distancing and sanitizing.

Bunker Hill president urges Congress to fund universal wifi

WGBH

Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College (Massachusetts), is asking Congress to fund universal access to the internet in its next coronavirus relief bill.

Commentary: We’re supporting our students during this crisis

CommonWealth Magazine

Holyoke Community College (Massachusetts) was founded on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to receive an affordable and quality college education. Everyone.



Coronavirus disruption of elite universities boosts community college appeal

Fox Business

Financial expert Chris Hogan says incoming students should really take a look at price tag versus value, especially when the U.S. is facing $1.6 trillion in student debt. “I would advise them to really look at community colleges — an opportunity to knock out all the prerequisites online for about $3,600 a year.”

Even if California college campuses reopen, will most students still come?

EdSource

“When there is a downturn and people are out of work, what they do is come to the community college because the costs are low and the value high and we’re particularly aimed at where the jobs are,” said Bill Scroggins, president of Mount San Antonio College.