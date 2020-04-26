e-Headlines

Unprecedented numbers of college students seek help to pay rent, buy food during pandemic

The Clover Park Technical College Foundation always has had an emergency assistance fund for students facing hardship. In the past month amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of applications for help has skyrocketed.

Commentary: How a Rhode Island College was forced to adapt

Well-run colleges are known for thoughtful planning and execution. The pandemic made the Community College of Rhode Island work in a new way instantaneously, writes President Meghan Hughes.

Clackamas Community College president runs 26.2-mile campus marathon to honor 2020 class

Tim Cook, the 51-year-old president of Clackamas Community College, long ago checked the box of running a marathon in Oregon. But given the coronavirus outbreak and what his college students and community are facing, Cook decided to run a marathon-of-sorts on his campus.