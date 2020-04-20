e-Headlines

Massive declines in community college summer enrollments foreshadow tough times ahead

Detroit Free Press

It’s not just college administrators who are in limbo. Students find themselves wondering how school will work, if they will be safe going back and if they will have enough money to afford school this fall.

Bristol Community College laying off employees due to virus crisis

Sun Chronicle

The Massachusetts college has to lay off about 135 part-time employees beginning in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commentary: Public community college more valuable than ever

Santa Ynez Valley

Over the years, government agencies, legislators, and think tanks have created many definitions of quality, each consistently showing that community colleges are of value for students and taxpayers alike, writes the superintendent/president of Allen Hancock College in California.