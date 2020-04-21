AACC news & notes

Policy & advocacy

In case you missed it…

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) last week hosted a webinar featuring information on the initial phase of CARES Act implementation and further expected activity, both by the federal government and on campuses. View the webinar slides here.

News & social media

Thinking global

The April/May issue of Community College Journal features information on helping students gain global competence, recruiting and retaining international students, and effective study abroad programs. It’s available online.

Resources

New report on Undergraduate Research Experience Summit

AACC last fall convened the Community College Undergraduate Research Experience Summit at the request of, and with the support of, the National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technological Education program. The summit used a think-tank approach to gather insights from community college and university educators, students and stakeholders about how community colleges can build, implement and sustain undergraduate research experiences in STEM education and for career preparation. Learn about it in this report.

Free webinars through AWS Education

To help the global education community during a period of increased remote learning, AWS Education has launched a webinar series as a resource for educators. Learn more and register at no cost here.

Opportunities from other organizations

Deadline extended, funding increased for Rise Prize

The Rise Prize will award grants for solutions driving the economic mobility and well-being of student parents. The deadline is now May 17. In addition, the prize pool has increased by 50 percent to $1.5 million. Awards will range from $50,000 to $200,000. Learn more here.

Access to global education

As summer in-person education and exchange programs are canceled, important global education opportunities for young adults will dry up. The Stevens Initiative’s response to the coronavirus pandemic includes pathways that leverage virtual exchange to provide such opportunities.

New tool helps students access financial aid

SwiftStudent is a free, digital resource that helps students request changes to their college financial aid packages. The Seldin/Haring-Smith Foundation developed the tool’s content and design in partnership with 17 leading U.S. higher education organizations. Through SwiftStudent, students can learn about the financial aid appeal process, review eligibility requirements and customize appeal letters to submit to their college financial aid office.