Reporter’s notebook

States have extra time to file Perkins plans

The U.S. Education Department (ED) is giving states extra time to submit their Perkins plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline for Perkins V state plans is April 15, but the department will allow states to submit through September, if they need extra time, according to a March 31 memo to state career and technical education directors from Scott Stump, ED’s assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education.

Although ED is encouraging states to meet the April 15 date, the department acknowledged they may need extra time to get state board approval or to allow governors to review and co-sign.

For states that file plans by June 15, the department said it aims to review and approve them by June 30, and provide states with their first installment of fiscal year 2020 Perkins funds on schedule on July 1.

If a state can’t submit its plan by June 15, the department will use transition authority in the Perkins law to extend the deadline to September 30. ED would still issue first installment funding on schedule on July 1, under the condition that the state will submit its full Perkins plan by September 15.

Grants to help vets

The U.S. Labor Department’s Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program is accepting applications for $22 million in grants to provide services to reintegrate homeless veterans into meaningful employment. Grantees — which may include postsecondary institutions — will provide services such as career planning, comprehensive employment assessments, resume writing and job placement services to homeless veterans. Apply by April 27.