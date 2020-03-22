e-Headlines

Community college builds face shields for Omaha hospital

World-Herald

Metropolitan Community College’s prototype design lab is producing plastic face shields for Nebraska Medicine amid a supply shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Bergen’s drive-thru coronavirus testing center uses 650 tests on first day, closes early

NorthJersey.com

New Jersey’s first mass-testing site for the coronavirus at Bergen County Community College handled 650 tests on Friday before it was shut down four hours early after using a quarter of the testing kits allocated for the week.

North Carolina community colleges make changes toward increasing flexibility

Courier-Times

Community colleges in the state are now allowed to apply tuition, registration fees and other fees for spring 2020 courses to the coming summer, fall and spring semesters. Colleges will also follow the same guidelines for making up instructional time as they do for adverse weather events, such as hurricanes.

West Virginia waives minimum GPA requirement for free community college tuition, Promise Scholarships, Higher Ed Grants

Herald-Dispatch

Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the state’s higher education oversight agencies, said she recommended waiving the GPA requirements because of how colleges are trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus.