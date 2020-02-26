e-Headlines

Advocacy group asks two-year college students to fill out Census forms

MPR News

A group that advocates for two-year college students in Minnesota is encouraging them to fill out Census forms this spring after a recent national survey found young people are the least likely to participate.

Idaho lawmakers set flat budget for community colleges, on 15-3 vote

Idaho Press

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Wednesday set a budget for the state’s community colleges that generally matches Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation. Some supporters argue the flat budget amounts to a cut in funding.

Pennsylvania colleges monitoring coronavirus ahead of spring break travel

LehighValleyLive.com

Spring break begins arriving this weekend for the Lehigh Valley’s colleges and universities, amid an expanding international outbreak of a new and deadly respiratory disease.