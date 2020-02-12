e-Headlines

Commentary: Community colleges need innovative funding

Daily Item

The Massachusetts Council of Community College Presidents wants the state to invest in a SUCCESS Fund to expand student support services at community colleges to improve student outcomes.

Students should get ‘seamless’ credit for technical courses, job skills and college classes, lawmaker says

Salt Lake Tribune

A Utah lawmaker has introduced a state bill that would require two postsecondary education organizations in the state — the one for universities and the one for technical schools — to make the pathways between them transferrable and seamless for all students.

Philadelphia mayor hints at new initiative to ease accessibility of community college

KYW Newsradio 1060

“Our administration is working to help more high school students continue on to college and allow more residents to attend community college tuition-free, receiving more support for books, transportation and access to child care so they can succeed,” Mayor Jim Kenney said this week during his annual address to the Chamber of Commerce.