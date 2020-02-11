e-Headlines

Pilot program helps Kentucky adults complete GED, college degree

Public News Service

Kentucky is the first state to participate in a pilot program aimed at helping adult learners choose the best path toward obtaining their GED, certificate or college degree. The program trains local volunteers to reach out to prospective adult learners in their communities.

Collin College receives Carnegie Foundation’s Community Engagement Classification

Star Local Media

The Texas college is one of three two-year institutions in the nation and one of 119 U.S. colleges and universities to receive the 2020 Carnegie Community Engagement Classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

NOVA’s new president wants to raise its profile

Washington Business Journal

Q&A with Anne Kress, the new president of North Virginia Community College, who outlines her priorities, strategies to tackle enrollment and working more effectively with local partners.

LCCC hosts pop-up shop for African-American entrepreneurs

Morning Journal

NEO LaunchNET, Lorain County Community College’s entrepreneurial launching program, hosted the Ohio college’s first African-American Entrepreneur Pop-Up Shop this week.