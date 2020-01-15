Finalists for AACC’s 2020 Awards of Excellence

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has announced the finalists for its 2020 Awards of Excellence, which recognize exceptional work among the nation’s two-year colleges.
The winners of each category will be announced at the AACC annual convention March 28-30 in National Harbor, Maryland. Congratulations to the 2020 finalists!
Advancing Diversity
Brunswick Community College (North Carolina)
Columbia State Community College (Tennessee)
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Seminole State College of Florida
Community College Safety Planning and Leadership
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Mott Community College (Michigan)
Northern Virginia Community College
Faculty Innovation
Ardi Kveven, executive director of the Ocean Research College Academy, Everett Community College (Washington)
Dave Braunschweig, professor of computer information systems, Harper College (Illinois)
Kathleen Wolz, professor of nursing, Joliet Junior College (Illinois)
Wendy Koenig, professor of art history, Long Beach City College (California)
Outstanding College/Corporate Relationship
Central Arizona College and Sundt Construction, Inc.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College and American Crystal Sugar
North Central Michigan College and Precision Edge Surgical Products Company, LLC
Northeastern Technical College (South Carolina) and Schaeffler Group USA Inc.
Rockland Community College (New York) & T-SEC
Student Success
Florida State College of Jacksonville
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Wayne Community College (North Carolina)
