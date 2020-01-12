e-Headlines

Four-year schools face ‘challenging time’ as students explore trades, community colleges

Tribune-Democrat

More students are attending trade classes or two-year schools – such as Penn Highlands Community College, which has seen an increase in enrollment over the last decade.

McDonald’s restaurants of Indiana and Ivy Tech Community College launch statewide alliance

WBIW.com

McDonald’s restaurants and Ivy Tech Community College have launched an alliance to make college more affordable and offer training for the future workforce that will be shared at more than 300 McDonald’s locations and 18 Ivy Tech campuses with 40 sites in Indiana.

Bloomberg pledges major investments in community colleges for workforce development

Epoch Times

Former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg told his audience at a community college on the South Side of Chicago that he would make “education and training a national priority” in order to better prepare workers for a rapidly evolving employment landscape.

Commentary: Pennsylvania community colleges strike out-of-state deal but need stronger in-state options

Philadelphia Inquirer

Southern New Hampshire University is able to beat the price of nearly every Pennsylvania university for one simple reason: the Pennsylvania legislature has defunded universities, giving them no choice but to reduce educational quality or hike tuition.

Commentary: Community colleges and the future of work

The Mixed Methods blog (CCRC)

How community colleges adapt to labor market trends and skill demands will influence whether technological advances ultimately serve to increase equity of opportunity and inclusion, or widen gaps between social and economic groups.