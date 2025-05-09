Funding roundup

Miami Dade College (MDC) announced the launch of the Miami Startup Ecosystem Internship Program, supported by a $1 million grant from the Blackstone Charitable Foundation and JPMorganChase.

The program will offer students paid, hands-on learning experiences at tech startups and scalable small businesses. Over the next two years, the program will place at least 200 students in internships.

The internship program, managed by the Idea Center at Miami Dade College through Blackstone LaunchPad, will be carried out in partnership with Tech Equity Miami, a funder consortium deploying $100 million over five years to help create and expand pathways into tech-based careers. Using a co-funding model, MDC and participating employers will share the cost of student wages ($20/hour), making it easier for businesses to host interns while ensuring students gain meaningful, industry-relevant experience.

Blackstone LaunchPad also will provide a summer professional development series featuring expert-led workshops, inspiring speakers and networking opportunities.

Georgia

Kia Georgia has donated $100,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Foundation to expand access to essential resources for students and help remove financial barriers that may keep them from completing programs. A portion of the funds will support TCSG’s Last Mile Fund, which assists students nearing graduation who face financial challenges in their final semesters.

“Technical education is a driver of innovation and opportunity, and by investing in TCSG, we’re investing in the future of Georgia’s workforce,” Kia Georgia President and CEO Stuart Countess said during TCSG’s recent annual awards banquet.

Kia Georgia President and CEO Stuart Countess (left) presents TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier with a $100,000 donation during a recent awards banquet. (Photo: TCSG)

Minnesota

Normandale Community College’s free laptop program got a boost with a $105,000 donation. The gift, which is intended to be an annual donation, is a collective effort from a group of friends and business professionals with roots in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Jim Hays, a native of North Minneapolis, has been a donor to the Normandale Community College Foundation since 2022. Hays established Hays Companies in 1994, an insurance brokerage, which he sold in 2018. Hays and former colleagues Mike Egan, Thomas Fish, Stephen Lerum, William Merson and John Newhouse provided the $105,000 donation.

“We want to help people by giving them the resources to complete college and make better lives for themselves and their families,” Hays said. “Buying laptops, which helps individuals improve their performance, is an easy task.”

The free laptop program was introduced in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, when students had to abruptly shift to online learning, immediately calling into question the accessibility of reliable internet and computers. The program’s goal is to ensure that all students, especially those from marginalized communities, have the necessary tools to succeed in their education.

Pennsylvania

Bucks County Community College has received $400,000 through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to develop and implement a new healthcare pre-apprenticeship program.

Bucks will partner with Drexel University, District 1199C, Bucks County Workforce and Economic Development Board, regional hospitals and local medical practices to create the career-aligned registered pre-apprenticeship program.

Bucks will provide free training and job placement services for two cohorts, graduating 24 pre-apprentices over the next year and a half. Graduates of the 12-week pre-apprenticeship program will receive recognized certifications in EKG tech, certified phlebotomy technician, CPR for healthcare providers, mental health first aid for fire/EMS and child abuse recognition and reporting training, as well as a college certificate of completion and a pre-apprenticeship certificate.

“Given the success of our pre-apprenticeships in other sectors, we are thrilled to be able to offer the education and training necessary for area residents to launch their allied health careers with jobs that are in high demand and pay family-sustaining wages,” said Bucks President Patrick M. Jones.

South Carolina

The Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) Foundation has established a new scholarship fund with a $5,000 donation from Project Golf to support students in the college’s sports and turf management program. The Gary Schaal, PGA, Sports & Turf Management Scholarship will award two scholarships annually at $2,500 each, with a special focus on students from veteran families.

Project Golf, a nonprofit organization founded by Gary Schaal, aims to improve the lives of disabled veterans, underserved youth, and those new to the game of golf.

“This scholarship not only supports academic and career success but also honors the legacy of a true golf ambassador and community champion, Gary Schaal,” said HGTC President Marilyn “Murph” Fore.

Virginia

Eastern Shore Community College (ESCC) will launch an associate of science degree in engineering in fall 2026, thanks to a $1.25 million lead gift from Jane Batten.

In 2023, the state and ESCC’s accreditor approved a curriculum leading to the new degree program. Students in the program will complete a general education curriculum with an emphasis on engineering courses and will be ready to transfer to four-year institutions.

State data show that the two counties ESCC serves has seen a significant increase in job openings for engineers. Specifically, openings for civil engineers increased 33% from 2019 to 2025, with average hourly earnings currently of $47.09 per hour. For aerospace engineers, data show a 19% increase in job openings from 2019 to 2025 and average hourly earnings of $53.46.

ESCC is an important partner with NASA Wallops, which employs more than 270 civil servants and approximately 850 contractors. With a large percentage of the workforce at Wallops starting their education and job training at ESCC, the college is positioned to become the aerospace college within the Virginia Community College System.