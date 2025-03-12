Wielding quiet leadership

I often talk to new community college presidents about the need to be nimble and dexterous when it comes to leadership. Indeed, being able to respond quickly and effectively is an important skill that will be often tested throughout your career. It’s not just about being responsive, it is also about being seen as responsive and in command of a situation.

Used strategically, it can serve to build confidence in your college, your team and yourself as you are able to showcase your knowledge, connections, ability to synthesize and contextualize information and effectively communicate your desired message. It is a powerful skill that can enhance your brand as a college and as a leader.

That said, I believe it is just as important to remember that “slow and steady wins the race” is a well-known idiom for good reason. While it is quieter, there is still power in providing consistent and effective efforts that move the needle in positive ways.

Slow and steady leadership tends to be missed by the spotlight but retains authority and provides a solid foundation for those you are leading to work in an environment that allows them to function within a known set of parameters to accomplish their goals. It can be an important part of the college culture as it provides consistent expectations and parameters which can bring a sense of comfort and belonging to your team.

Both of these skills are needed to effectively lead today’s complex and ever-changing community colleges. And they are not mutually exclusive.

Bring calm to chaos

Most leadership experts will tell you that the best way to manage chaos is to maintain calm which will help to instill confidence in your response (and in you as a leader). I have heard it said many times that bringing calm to chaos is one of the core tenets of effective leadership. If you can effectively find the opportunities that are offered as a result of chaos or change and provide meaningful solutions to issues that arise, you will likely see positive outcomes that address those challenges.

To utilize these skills most effectively requires knowledge and understanding of your institutional culture. It goes beyond embracing the college’s mission, vision and values and requires that you become the authority and the voice of the mission, vision and values both internally and externally.

Bringing calm to chaos requires leaders to be pragmatic as issues arise (and they will arise) while being mindful of the real or perceived impact of the event on your faculty, staff, students and community – and, paying heed to the loud voices while not allowing them to overshadow the quiet voices or derail the plans that lead to a positive outcome. It is not easy, but it is essential.

Tap your team

And, don’t forget about your team. They can be effective allies in leading during chaos and calm. They are there to support the implementation of whatever measures are needed to continue to ensure the success of your students and your college. They are seen by many as an extension of your leadership but often bring different skills, perspectives and ideas to the table.

Smart leaders understand what their team brings to the organization and capitalizes on their skills to advance initiatives. Together you can establish a commitment to an accountable and supportive environment while being prepared for the chaos you will inevitably face.