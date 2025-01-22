Seeking student innovators

The 2025 Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC) is open for submissions. The deadline is April 3.

The annual national competition, run by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) in partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF), focuses on students creating STEM-related innovation to solve real-world problems.

Teams of two to four students, working with a supportive faculty or administrator mentor, can submit proposals. Up to 12 finalist teams will be selected and announced by late April. The teams will travel in June to Washington, D.C., to develop their proposal during an “Innovation Boot Camp,” which will help students hone their innovation, communication and entrepreneurial skills. Finalist teams will create and present an entrepreneurial pitch to a panel of professionals with a chance to win cash awards.

Given the rapid pace of technological advancement and the requirement of new skill sets to prepare for the future of work, students of today must be prepared to compete in an increasingly competitive, technological, and global market, according to an AACC press release.

“The talent, creativity and drive these students have is inspiring and the CCIC makes it possible for us to showcase and advance their work at a national level,” said AACC President and CEO Walter G. Bumphus. “We are proud to continue this work with our partners at NSF and are grateful for their continuous support of community colleges and their students.”

Strengthening and sharpening skills

The Innovation Boot Camp will be held June 9-12 in the nation’s capital and provides professional development, mentoring and coaching designed to build strategic communication and entrepreneurial skills to help students advance their innovations in both the private and public sectors. Students participate in sessions on commercializing ideas, using technology for social applications, communicating with stakeholders, refining a pitch and more.

The boot camp culminates in a poster session and national engagement opportunity with STEM leaders and congressional stakeholders, and a pitch presentation in front of a panel of esteemed industry professionals to determine the first, second and third-place winning teams.

AACC’s mission to build a nation of learners by advancing America’s community colleges aligns with the goals of the NSF’s Advanced Technological Education program to prepare students for meaningful employment in the high-technology fields that drive our nation’s economy. To further support this mission, NSF funded the initial launch of the CCIC alongside AACC in 2015.