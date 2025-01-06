Reporter’s notebook

A new regional health sciences partnership

Two North Carolina community colleges are partnering to provide broader options to health sciences programs and help fill gaps in the healthcare workforce.

Central Carolina Community College and Sandhills Community College last month announced their Regional Health Sciences Partnership, which lets students begin their studies at the community college of their choice before transferring to the college that hosts the specific health program they are seeking to enter. Students will receive support from student services staff and academic advisors at their home institution so they are prepared to meet the requirements needed for admission to the health program of their choice at the other college.

“We often have students interested in programs we do not offer and seats available in programs we do offer,” Rebecca Roush, provost and chief academic officer at Sandhills, said in a release. “We hoped to partner with other colleges to give access to the programs students wanted while maximizing the use of our resources, and this new partnership with Central Carolina does just that. It benefits the students, the colleges and the community by producing highly skilled healthcare professionals.”

The partnership will initially offer dental assisting and veterinary medical technology at Central Carolina and medical laboratory technology and respiratory therapy at Sandhills. The two colleges also will assist students through the process of selecting courses and transferring to another college, which can be a challenge for students. In addition, the schools will help students find clinical placements in their local communities, where possible.

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) and industry partner Diamond -R- Electric recently announced the launch of Alabama’s first state-recognized electrician apprenticeship program.

The effort to start the program involved coordination with state representatives and highlights the importance of partnerships between educational institutions and local businesses in fostering skill development and employment readiness, according to a press release. The Alabama Electrician Board has approved the initiative to count for 2,000 of the 8,000 required journeyman hours.

“We are thrilled to partner with Diamond -R- Electric in offering this innovative apprenticeship program,” said Martha Compton, WCCD associate dean of career and technical education. “The support from the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship has been tremendous. This program sets a new standard for the state, giving students hands-on training that not only builds their skills but also moves them closer to journeyman certification, significantly enhancing their career pathways.”

Cape Cod Community College‘s (4C) growing funeral service program now has a new facility at Bridgewater State University.

The new funeral service suite — which includes labs, classrooms and spaces for students to pursue their degree in funeral service — will be housed in the John K. Kelly Gymnasium on the Bridgewater campus.

“Our students are learning in several different labs, including a simulated parlor with advanced lighting and décor, an active preparatory room where students learn the science of embalming and anatomy, and a merchandising space where students get an understanding of caskets, urns and more,” said Dan Shea, director of the program.

4C’s program, the only accredited associate degree-granting program in southern New England, came to the Massachusetts college following the closing of Mount Ida College. It is now one of 4Cs’ highest enrolled programs.