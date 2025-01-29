OMB rescinds federal funding freeze

The Trump administration on Wednesday rescinded its proposed pause of federal funding, which was placed on temporary hold until February 3 by a federal district court.

A January 29 memo from Acting Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Matthew Vaeth to the heads of executive departments and agencies was brief: “OMB Memorandum M-25-13 is rescinded. If you have questions about implementing the President’s Executive Orders, please contact your agency General Counsel.”

OMB oversees the performance of federal agencies and administers the federal budget.

So it appears the whirlwind regarding a funding freeze — which caused confusion among all sectors receiving federal funding, including community colleges, as well as pushback from congressional Democrats — is done, but college advocates and others remain wary. Although the directive would not have affected Pell grants, direct loans and possibly some other student aid, it would have hit other key programs for community colleges, such as Strengthening Community College Training Grants, TRIO, workforce development programs and Perkins programs.

The directive was part of a wave of executive orders and memos that the administration has issued since the president’s inauguration earlier this month.