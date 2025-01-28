Newsmakers

New CEO

Doug Binsfeld will serve as the next president of Northern Maine Community College, beginning in April. He currently is vice president for academic and student affairs at Upper Iowa University, where he has worked since 2020.

Over his career, Binsfeld has advocated for initiatives to foster community engagement, support underrepresented groups such as women in STEM, and expand student and faculty communities, according to a release from the college. In several roles he spearheaded strategic plans to achieve financial sustainability while enhancing student success, it added.

“Dr. Binsfeld is an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of critical issues facing higher education today,” said Maine Community College System President David Daigler. “His commitment to academic excellence and expanding access to underserved communities aligns with our strategic vision, and his experience in workforce development and strategic enrollment initiatives make him an excellent choice to lead the college through the upcoming years.”

Prior to Upper Iowa University, Binsfeld was associate vice president of academic affairs at Northeast Iowa Community College, where he also was interim provost and dean of arts and science. In addition, he has served as interim director of college transitions at the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, dean of humanities and fine arts at Inver Hills Community College (Minnesota) and professor at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Binsfeld has served as a member of the executive board of directors of the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships and was also elected to the Council on Accreditation for Two-Year Colleges.

Appointments

Jack Beresford is now vice chancellor of marketing, communications and public affairs at the San Diego Community College District. He previously served for nearly 12 years as the district’s director of communications and public relations.

Lynn Godsey, director of Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s Georgetown Campus, is the new president of the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce. Her experience in building strong community partnerships aligns well with the chamber’s mission and goals, according to a release from the Kentucky college.

Russ Pearlman has been named the next chief information officer for Dallas College. He comes from Creighton University (Nebraska), where he served in a similar capacity since 2019.

At Alabama’s Gadsden State Community College, Jessica Slaten was recently named dean of financial and administrative services, and Austin Tillison is the new director of public relations and marketing. Slaten, who has been with the college for more than 27 years, most recently was its director of financial services. Tillison, a Gadsden State alumnus, previously was director of digital media services at Jacksonville State University (Alabama).