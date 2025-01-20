Newsmakers

New CEO

Sedgwick L. Harris will become the fifth president of Bristol Community College (BCC), beginning in March. Since 2022, he has served as vice president of administrative affairs at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Harris — an accomplished academic leader with more than 25 years of experience in higher education administration — was cited for his leadership experience, commitment to higher education, and dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion across all aspects of the college community. Harris is “known for enhancing student access and success through strategic, data-informed planning, his strengths include innovative program design, results-driven decision-making and a strong focus on workforce development,” according to a release from BCC.

Harris is a visionary leader with a proven track record of transforming community colleges through innovation and dedication to student success, added Joan Medeiros, chair of the college’s board.

“Dr. Sedgwick Harris brings a wealth of experience and has demonstrated a strong commitment to higher education and community engagement,” she said in a release. “We are confident that Dr. Harris will lead the college with innovative vision and inspire continued success and growth at Bristol Community College.”

Prior to his current role at Northampton Community College, Harris was its vice president of student affairs and enrollment. He has also served as vice president of student services at Kishwaukee College and at Kaskaskia College, both in Illinois. In addition, he is the former director of admissions and college life at Kellogg Community College (Michigan).

Retirement announcement

Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna Community College (GCC), has announced that she will retire this summer. She has served for eight years as the Virginia’s college CEO and was its first female leader.

Gullickson has guided GCC through a period of significant enrollment growth. Under her leadership, the college has garnered notable national recognitions, including twice being named among the top 150 colleges nationally by the Aspen Institute. Most recently, GCC was selected as the first institution nationwide to receive an Amazon Web Services’ mobile classroom, which exemplifies Gullickson’s success in fostering industry partnerships that benefit students and communities. More recently, Gullickson has been involved in developing work-based learning programs for students to gain hands-on experience through paid internships, according to a release.

“Dr. Gullickson has positioned Germanna for continued success. Her successor will inherit an institution known for innovation, fiscal strength and deep community partnerships,” said David Doré, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.

Prior to GCC, Gullickson was president of Spokane Falls Community College (Washington), a position she held for five years. Before that, she served two years as chief academic officer for the second-largest district of Community Colleges of Spokane (Washington). Gullickson also was president of Front Range Community College in Colorado between 2004 and 2005. In addition, she was also interim president and provost in Minnesota of the Northeast Higher Education District.

Kudos

Jermaine Whirl, president of Augusta Technical College (Georgia), was named a 2025 Notable Georgian by Georgia Trend Magazine, a monthly business publication. The list of influential Georgians includes doctors, CEOs, educators, politicians and heads of nonprofits and economic development organizations. “In addition to helping Georgia residents through education, innovation and job creation, these leaders also serve on boards and foundations and make a positive impact on the state,” the magazine said.

Appointments

Marilyn Fore, president of Horry-Georgetown Technical College (South Carolina), will serve on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) board of trustees as a member of the South Carolina delegation of trustees. She will serve a three-year term, which began on January 1.

“Accreditation is the cornerstone of quality and integrity in higher education, and I am eager to contribute to this critical work, ensuring that our institutions remain steadfast in their commitment to student success and academic excellence,” Fore said in a statement.

SACSCOC accredits degree-granting institutions in 11 southern states and selected international locations.

Shanna Jackson, president of Tennessee’s Nashville State Community College, has been appointed to serve on the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Nashville Branch board of directors. Her three-year term ends December 31, 2027.

Board members provide economic information from their industries and territory to help the bank formulate monetary policy. The directors also serve as Fed ambassadors and help communicate its mission. The Atlanta bank serves the Sixth Federal Reserve District, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia and sections of Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Wilfred J. Germain is now director of public safety at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York. He previously was director of security and school safety for Democracy Prep Charter New York.

Josh Gamer has been promoted to associate vice president of workforce partnerships and innovation at Western Technical College. He previously held several leadership positions at the Wisconsin college, most recently, dean of integrated technology.