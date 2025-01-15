A familiar House ed committee agenda

Efforts to reauthorize the nation’s main workforce development law fizzled in December, but leaders on the House Education and Workforce Committee seemed poised to try to get it done early in the new Congress.

The committee on Wednesday held an organizing meeting where both parties announced new members and leadership, and also offered a glimpse into their approach to the committee’s work for the new Congress.

New chair Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Michigan) said the committee will mirror Trump’s agenda, which will include addressing college costs, school choice, “woke” higher education (he cited anti-semitism on campuses, particular) and encouraging more entrepreneurial endeavors in workforce development.

“We must bolster policies that support multiple pathways to success,” Walberg said. “Bottom line, we want students, workers, [and] job creators all to have the skills they need to be competitive in the 21st century. That’s a high calling of this committee.”

Reauthorizing the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act could be a place for both parties to start. A bipartisan House bill — A Stronger Workforce for America Act — was included last month in an initial proposal to extend federal funding. But it was eventually scuttled from the final version.

However, Democrats said that could be a good starting point for the committee.

“I’m eager to pick up where we left off at the end of last Congress and finally pass a reauthorization of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act,” said ranking member Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia). “Our bipartisan, bicameral proposal will help train workers for good-paying jobs and connect employers with highly qualified candidates. It is good for workers, good for employers, and good for the economy. So, I hope we can start with that bipartisan initiative.”

At the onset of Wednesday’s meeting, Walberg said he would encourage continued “firm, full-throated debate” on issues, but he emphasized he aims to maintain decorum, noting that some previous hearings spiraled into personal and political digs.

“While we may agree or disagree, the creative tension can produce the best result possible,” he said.

Committee roster

Committee leaders also announced the 37 members who will serve on the panel, as well as members of its Higher Education and Workforce Development (HEWD) Subcommittee.

The Republicans are:

Tim Walberg (Michigan), chair

*Burgess Owens (Utah), vice chair and subcommittee chair

*Michael Baumgartner (Washington), subcommittee vice chair

*Joe Wilson (South Carolina)

*Virginia Foxx (North Carolina)

*GT Thompson (Pennsylvania)

*Glenn Grothman (Wisconsin)

*Elise Stefanik (New York)

*Lisa McClain (Michigan)

*Kevin Kiley (California)

*Erin Houchin (Indiana)

*Bob Onder (Missouri)

*Mark Harris (North Carolina)

Mary Miller (Illinois)

Julia Letlow (Louisiana)

Ryan Mackenzie (Pennsylvania)

Mike Rulli (Ohio)

Mark Messmer (Indiana)

Rick Allen (Georgia)

James Comer (Kentucky)

The Democrats are:

Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (Virginia), ranking member

Greg Casar (Texas), vice ranking member

*Alma Adams (North Carolina), ranking subcommittee member

*Raúl Grijalva (Arizona)

*Joe Courtney (Connecticut)

*Frederica Wilson (Florida)

*Suzanne Bonamici (Oregon)

*Mark Takano (California)

*Mark DeSaulnier (California)

*Donald Norcross (New Jersey)

*Lucy McBath (Georgia)

*Ilhan Omar (Minnesota)

Haley Stevens (Michigan)

Summer Lee (Pennsylvania)

John Mannion (New York)

*Denotes members assigned to HEWD Subcommittee.