WIOA included in proposed funding extension

A bill to reauthorize the nation’s main workforce development law is included in a proposed bipartisan, bicameral continuing resolution (CR) to fund federal programs.

Both party leaders on the House Education and the Workforce Committee on Tuesday night supported the move to include the “A Stronger Workforce for America Act” in the new CR draft to keep the government running until mid-March while the new incoming Congress works to finalize overall appropriations for the fiscal year. The current CR expires on December 20. The included legislation would reauthorize the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which expired in 2020.

“Meeting the demands of the 21st-century economy requires a targeted approach that sufficiently equips the hardworking men and women – who are the backbone of America’s workforce – with the tools and education they need to keep pace,” committee chair Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) said in a join statement. “By including the bipartisan A Stronger Workforce for America Act in the House’s continuing resolution, transformative change that will leave an indelible impact upon generations of Americans to come is secured,” said Chairwoman Virginia Foxx.

“This critical bill strengthens our workforce system and benefits job seekers and employers,” added Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia), the committee’s ranking member. “‘A Stronger Workforce for America Act’ also ensures workers will benefit from innovative federal workforce development programs and be able to access to good-paying jobs. It is imperative that Congress pass the CR so ‘A Stronger Workforce for America’ can become law.”

The full House in April passed the legislation with a vote of 378 to 26. Passing the WIOA reauthorization is a priority for workforce development advocates as President-elect Donald Trump has created a commission — the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — to make recommendations to streamline regulations and reduce federal expenditures. Programs that are not authorized are expected to be likely targets.

WIOA would also be the final legislation for Foxx as the leader of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, as her extended term as chair expires. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Michigan) will become the new chair next month.