Newsmakers

New CEOs

Paul Beaudin has been named the next president of New Hampshire’s Manchester Community College. He most recently was provost and vice president of academic affairs at Northern Essex Community College (NECC) in Massachusetts.

At NECC, Beaudin focused on the processes and environments that shape the student experience, promoting greater access for student enrollment, supported the launch of several new certificate and degree programs, and helped modify policies to support student success and retention.

Beaudin also served within the State University of New York system from 2015 to 2021 as vice president for academic affairs, interim vice president of student affairs and dean of instruction at Suffolk County Community College. In addition, he has worked at various private institutions in New York, including Iona College, Manhattan College and Fordham University, as well as Seton Hall University in New Jersey. Outside of higher education, Beaudin served as district superintendent for the Bronx Catholic Schools.

“His commitment to educational excellence, removing barriers and creating a sense of belonging to support student success came through in all phases of the search process,” said Community College System of New Hampshire board chair Katharine Shields. “We were especially impressed by the scope of his professional experience, from teaching in the South Bronx to leadership in a variety of community colleges and graduate-level institutions, making him an exciting leader for the college and a valuable addition to the education community here in the Granite State.”

Steven J. Jones will serve as the 10th president of Mississippi Delta Community College, effective January 1. He is currently the college’s vice president of administrative and student services.

Previously, Jones served at Mississippi’s Hinds Community College (his alma mater) as executive director of Title III and Sponsored Grants, where managed over $7 million annually in grant funds and over $18 million in total. He also worked at the college as associate director of student housing and residence life, and director of student housing and residence life/deputy Title IX coordinator.

Jones also serves on the Higher Education Research and Development Institute’s Innovate Advisory Board, as well as a college evaluator for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Prior to his higher education career, Jones was a senior paralegal and law firm administrator for a law firm. While in the legal profession, he was elected president of the Mississippi Paralegal Association and appointed to serve on the paralegal advisory boards at Hinds Community College, Holmes Community College and Tulane University.

CEO on the move

William P. Mullaney will serve as the ninth president of New York’s Rockland Community College (RCC). He currently is president of Corning Community College (CCC), also in New York, where he has served since 2019.

Under Mullaney’s leadership, CCC saw its first enrollment increase in over a decade (2.3% in 2023-24) and its three-year graduation rate rose to 40%, the highest among State University of New York (SUNY) community colleges, according to a release. He also oversaw the development of new programs, including mechatronics, digital design, automotive technology and several healthcare-related certificates, with optical technology and surgical technology set to launch in 2025. Mullaney also implemented the college’s first diversity, equity and inclusion plan, increasing the African-American student population by 3%, and launched programs like the Education Opportunity Program and Corning Prison Education Program.

Prior to Corning, Mullaney was vice president of academic affairs at New Jersey’s Bergen Community College, where he helped to increase graduation rates by 7% over three years, launched the college’s first early college program, and introduced new academic programs, including fashion design, paramedic science and sports management.

“His impressive academic credentials, deep commitment to equity, understanding of the significance of community engagement, and his leadership experience align perfectly with our goals for the college. We look forward to seeing his vision come to life,” said RCC board chair L’Tanya M. Watkins in a statement.

Appointments

Rosslyn Knight will serve in an expanded capacity at Guttman Community College and is now vice president of strategy and chief of staff. She has served as executive chief of staff at the New York City college since September 2022.

Masahiro Omae has been named vice president of instructional services at San Diego College of Continuing Education, which is part of the San Diego Community College District. He most recently was dean of behavioral and social sciences and consumer and family studies at San Diego City College.

At the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Jessica Stigall is now general counsel and Chris Crumrine is chief external affairs officer. Stigall comes from Morehead State University, where she was general counsel. Crumrine has spent most of his career at the University of Kentucky, where he recently was senior director for external affairs and engagement.