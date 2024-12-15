Newsmakers

Appointments

Elizabeth Nesius is the new dean of general studies at Western Technical College. She had served as the Wisconsin college’s interim dean of humanities, business and social sciences and previously was associate dean at Rowan College in New Jersey.

Gabriel Olmstead will become interim vice president of academic affairs and student services at Virginia’s Danville Community College, effective January 1. Most recently, she served at Brightpoint Community College as dean of academic support and strategic partnerships and interim associate vice president of academics.

At the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) in Arizona, Jess Evans is now chief information officer, and Blair L. Barfuss is chief of police. Evans previously was vice president of strategic services at Higher Digital. Barfuss previously served as chief of police at Utah Tech University, Utah State University and Riverton City.

At Seminole State College of Florida, Henry W. Glaspie has been named vice president of information technology and resources/chief information officer (CIO), and Elmore Lowery is academic dean of the college’s Center for Public Safety. Most recently, Glaspie was interim associate vice president and deputy CIO at the University of Central Florida. Lowery was vice president for student support at Community in Schools in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kudos

Victoria Billig, who has served as assistant director for the Appleton Museum of Art at the College of Central Florida for nearly 11 years, was recently recognized with the Florida Association of Museums 2024 Exceptional Leadership Award. The honor recognizes Billig’s work in the museum field and her impact on the cultural arts, Florida’s museums and the lives of Floridians.