‘We just saved a life’

When three East Central College (ECC) nursing students found themselves at the scene of a serious car accident, they were ready to save a life. Their quick response, grounded in training, experience and unwavering resolve, helped stabilize an injured man and brought him back from the brink.

In late October, Olivia Reed, Audrey Schroeder and Toni Sells — students in the first year of ECC’s Nursing Program — were on their way back to campus after lunch. At a red light, the trio watched as a tractor-trailer struck a car in the intersection.

“I just knew we had to act immediately,” Sells said. “Everything else just seemed to kick into action.”

Sells, who was driving, pulled over, and the students rushed to the car.

“I knew there was a high probability of medical attention being needed immediately,” Reed said. “Jumping in to help the civilian was my only option.”

“The only thing that came to mind was saving this man’s life, as he had no pulse and was not breathing,” Schroeder added.

Jumping into action

The victim had lost a lot of blood, had no pulse and was not breathing. Relying on their training and each other, the students worked quickly to stabilize him. Schroeder, a patient care technician at Mercy Washington ER, said her experience in traumatic situations provided the confidence to take charge.

“I immediately used everything I knew and could do in this scenario,” she said. “I never had a second thought about what we were doing to help him.”

Reed, a patient care associate at Mercy Washington, began to apply sternal rubs — a technique used to assess response to pain and brain function — but there was no reaction.

“I knew we had to perform chest compressions, but didn’t want to remove him from the car, given his extensive injuries,” she explained. “As quickly and gently as possible, Audrey, Toni and I reclined the driver’s seat to a position where I could safely and correctly perform the first round of compressions, while Audrey secured his head and neck.”

After two full rounds of compressions, the man’s pulse returned. Schroeder and Reed then switched roles, with Schroeder applying sternal rubs until he started breathing again.

“We continued to apply sternal rubs and talk to him constantly while we waited for the paramedics to arrive,” Reed noted.

Meanwhile, Sells checked on the driver of the tractor-trailer, who was in shock. She comforted him, contacted his wife and stayed with him until emergency responders arrived.

Quick reflection

Once paramedics were on the scene, Reed, Schroeder and Sells could finally take a breath.

“Nothing else worried me at that moment other than saving him,” Schroeder said. “I felt relieved when the paramedics arrived with the necessary equipment to continue the care we’d started.”

After giving their account to the police, the students got back into Sells’ car to return to campus.

“After a few moments of silence, we all looked at each other, and then reality hit — we just saved a life!” Reed said.

“We realized how crazy it was that God put us there at that time to save his life,” Schroeder added. “If we hadn’t been there, I don’t know what would have happened. I’m just glad we’ll never have to find out.”

Kudos to instructors

The students agreed that their two months in ECC’s Nursing Program equipped them with both the skills and the temperament to handle an emergency calmly.

“I felt confident to take action,” Reed said. “Our instructors, Jessica Van Leer and Trista Elias, are the ones I have to thank. In just over two months, they instilled the confidence to jump in and act without hesitation.”

Sells echoed Reed’s sentiment, saying, “I owe all the confidence in my capabilities to my nursing instructors, Jessica and Trista.”

Schroeder also praised her instructors and credited her prior job experience.

“Our instructors, Jessica Van Leer and Trista Elias, are outstanding,” she said. “Working in the ER helped tremendously, but knowing the ‘why’ behind what we do makes a difference.”

Van Leer and Elias expressed how proud they are of the students, noting that their actions reflect the commitment these students bring to their studies.

“Their courage, quick thinking and empathy in the face of a medical emergency are a true testament to the dedication they bring to their education,” Elias said. “This life-saving moment highlights not only their abilities but also the strength of our nursing program in preparing students to rise to any challenge.”

The instructors agreed that this experience will have a lasting impact on the students’ careers, inspiring them to continue making a difference in healthcare for years to come.

Mulling their career paths

Sells is still exploring which path she will take in the nursing field.

“Every part of nursing has something good to offer,” she said. “I can’t decide this early into the program.”

For Schroeder, she plans to continue her work in the ER as a registered nurse and possibly move up to a Level 1 trauma facility.

Reed wants to become an operating room nurse.

“After receiving my associate degree at East Central, I plan to further my education with a bachelor of science in nursing, and eventually become a first assist in the operating room,” she said.